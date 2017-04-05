Nerds just wanna have fun 😉

Das Internet finde ich nicht nur deshalb toll, weil man sich schnell und direkt über jedes Thema – aus den unterschiedlichsten Quellen – informieren, sondern auch, weil man einfach Spaß haben kann. So ganz sinnfrei. Ja, ich mag Memes und Cat-Content, lustige Youtube-Videos aller Art und was es sonst noch so an spaßigen/ironischen/zynischen Dingen gibt … zum Beispiel Produktrezensionen.

Echte Rezensionen *hüstel*

Nun bin ich gerade durch Zufall wieder über die Amazon-Rezensionen zum Sigma 200-500mm f/2.8 APO EX DG gestolpert und möchte die einfach mal mit Ihnen in meinem Donnerstagsblog teilen. Dass Sigma erstklassige Linsen baut, ist spätestens seit Einführung der Art-Serie Fakt (mein SIgma Art 20 mm, f/1.4 geb ich jedenfalls nicht mehr her!). Aber das 200-500-mm Ultrazoom toppt natürlich alles. Und die Rezensionen (sorry, alle auf Englisch) beschreiben das sehr treffend.

Internet for fun – nur einige Beispiele:

„5 out of 5 stars because it’s green and green is my favorite color.“

„Helps put snooty photographers in their place:

A co-worker has one of those camera lens coffee mugs and is always yammering on about how it shows how much he’s into photography. So I got this, removed the optics, and turned it into a significantly bigger mug and shut my co-worker up. $25,000 well spent.“

A co-worker has one of those camera lens coffee mugs and is always yammering on about how it shows how much he’s into photography. So I got this, removed the optics, and turned it into a significantly bigger mug and shut my co-worker up. $25,000 well spent.“ „Use caution: I accidentally pointed this into the sun while trying to wrestle it onto a tripod, and my 5d Mk III instantly turned to a cloud of hot vapour. Also possibly my brother Bartholomew, whom I have not seen since the incident. He was standing behind me.“

„Stalking made fun again … . The free shipping sealed the deal, plus the small hand dolly it comes with is also an added bounus to carry it about( it does weigh 35 pounds ) I do some mild stalking on Weekends and this has saved me tons in Court cost, Thanks Sigma“

😄

Wenn Sie ähnliche oder bessere Rezensionen kennen, gerne her mit dem Link! Lieber mal einfach herzhaft Lachen als es bei Trump, Erdogan und Co. immer wieder zu versuchen, das Lachen einem aber im Halse stecken bleibt.

In diesem Sinne, viel Spaß beim Lesen und eine schöne Restwoche, wünscht Ihnen