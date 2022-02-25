offcolor, #ffd3be

Barbara, 38, Actress

Barbara is an Austrian multi-talent and, after many stops in between, lives with her family in northern Germany.

Many know her face from German TV series and films. In addition, she has appeared in several European theater productions. Alongside to her acting profession, she acquired a master’s degree in Modern German Literature, Theater Studies and Jewish Studies. She attended university in Haifa and lived in San Sebastian. For several years she had a second base during the winter months in San Francisco.

Music, nature and sports have always been central aspects in her life. Currently, she is developing the ALMA project with other artists, a mixture of poetry, dance, painting and music that goes “on an atmospheric search for a place within us.” You could also say “a utopia of the soul.”

More information: https://barbaralanz.com

Barbara on stage in ALMA – A Utopia of the Soul

What does it mean to do something from the depth of our soul? In ALMA, Barbara encourages us to think about such questions.

Movement, body, voice and music, that’s what Barbara grew up with.

