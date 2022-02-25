offcolor #fdcec2

Ina, 54, Procurist at a publishing house

Shortly after the German reunification, Ina won the first world championship with her team in Berlin. In the years that followed, she was able to defend the title twice more. After that, she turned her back on competitive sports, left the world of show performances and began a completely normal life.

She is the niece of an opera diva who performed on the world’s great stages in the 1960s. From an early age, Ina spends her time with music, sports and ballet. As a teenager she discovers ballroom dancing for herself and soon wins her first tournaments. After that, she devotes all her free time to dancing. Only after winning three world championship titles does she focus on her private life. She marries, has a daughter, studies sports and economics, works as a fitness trainer and founds a small publishing house for special photographic literature, in whose management she is still involved today.

