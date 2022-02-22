offcolor #f9d4c7

It’s been almost ten years since Janina last bought new clothes. After a year-long trip through Asia in her mid-twenties, she began to question her consumer behavior more and more. As a response, she has since designed works of art by refining discarded items and giving them a new function.

Janina, 33, Fine artist

As a country child growing up in an ecolgically oriented educator’s household among cats, chickens, geese and sheep, Janina has had a special relationship with nature from an early age. In order to “make art,” she left her parents’ home at an early age, learned design, studied psychology, traveled, modeled, worked as a job, and in her late twenties found her calling as an upcycling artist. On the one hand, she works on upcycling sculptures in her small trailer workshop. On the other hand, she recycles insights, experiences, memories and the experiences of everyday life into trenchant texts, which she brings to a wider public as a poetry slammer. Janina lives in a 70s vacation home in the moors that has been recycled into permanent accommodation. She shares it with an animal shelter cat, her friend, his Belgian shepherd dog and six chickens that have been saved from premature slaughter – in other words, they have been basically upcycled.

Facts

Shot: May 7 2021 / 19:32:34 /

More info: kunstistmau.de

Backgrund-Check

Janina has lived in this former vacation home for several years. It is well hidden in a small settlement in the middle of the forest.

A discarded caravan serves as her studio, housing their workshop with two workstations.

Janina’s artworks are mostly relatively small and sculptural. Here is a view of one of the two work tables.

Of these heads, whose expression quotes the painting „The Scream” by Edward Munch, here are variants in many sizes.

The artist at work in her studio trailer.

The garden of the old house literally invites you to drink coffee in the open air.

Even if it’s not healthy: the self-confessed smoker enjoys lighting up a home-rolled cigarette in her garden.

