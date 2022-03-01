offcolor #e0b5a8

As if to document that he did not have a classic professional career in mind, Christoph decides, after ten years of cultural studies, to write a thesis on the history of pornographic comics. Apart from a high entertainment value, this promises no practical use whatsoever – according to Pierre Bourdieu, the typical characteristics of the production of legitimate culture.

Christoph, 54, Editor in chief

Christoph grows up in a Protestant parsonage. After school, he works first in a supermarket and then in a shelter for asylum seekers. To avoid a life in white-collar employment, he studies law, ecology, communication sciences, business administration and media. During his studies he first worked as a teacher in adult education, then as an industrial trainer for software. Here he specialized in graphic applications, switched to journalism towards the end of his studies and founded his own magazine for image editors together with his colleague a few years later. The two later wrote a 20-volume Photoshop encyclopedia – to support magazine sales. Recently, the 100th issue of the printed magazine was published.