Prompt-Buch

p24226

Christoph Künnevor 5 Tagen
Weniger als eine Minute

photographic

SUBJECT elderly couple, mint coat, pink hat, flowers, striped suit, teal bow tie, tattoos, 
CONTEXT pastel teal background
STYLE pastel colors, modern photography
LIGHT soft lighting
COMPOSITION symmetrical composition
ADDITIONAL whimsical, vibrant, vintage flair 
PARAMETERS –s 50 –style raw –seed 2115293206

Prompt

elderly couple, mint coat, pink hat, flowers, striped suit, teal, bow tie, tattoos, 
pastel teal background,
pastel colors, modern photography,
soft lighting,
symmetrical composition,
whimsical, vibrant, vintage flair 
–s 50 –style raw –seed 2115293206

Christoph Künnevor 5 Tagen
Weniger als eine Minute
Zeig mehr
Photo of Christoph Künne

Christoph Künne

Christoph Künne ist Mitbegründer, Chefredakteur und Verleger der DOCMA. Der studierte Kulturwissenschaftler fotografiert leidenschaftlich gerne Porträts und arbeitet seit 1991 mit Photoshop.

Ähnliche Artikel

Zoll-Online-Rechner

Der Zoll-Online-Rechner

vor 3 Stunden

Kennzeichnung für KI-Bilder?

vor 2 Tagen
Altglas-Info live

Altglas-Info live: Online-Kurs am 12.04.2024

vor 3 Tagen

Promptologie, die zweite

vor 3 Tagen

Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um einen Kommentar zu schreiben.

Das könnte Dich interessieren
Close
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  DOCMA
Back to top button