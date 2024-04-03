Prompt-Buch
p24226
photographic
|SUBJECT
|elderly couple, mint coat, pink hat, flowers, striped suit, teal bow tie, tattoos,
|CONTEXT
|pastel teal background
|STYLE
|pastel colors, modern photography
|LIGHT
|soft lighting
|COMPOSITION
|symmetrical composition
|ADDITIONAL
|whimsical, vibrant, vintage flair
|PARAMETERS
|–s 50 –style raw –seed 2115293206
