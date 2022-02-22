offcolor: The Project

The offcolor project shows portraits of people. They are reduced as far as possible to their naturalness and depicted against the background of their own skin color. The title of each picture is the skin color value in hexadecimal notation.

While the current discussion about the relevance of skin color ideologically aims at drawing a border between colored and white people, this project tries to show that all people somehow have colored skin.

The offcolor project does not grant any group with lighter or darker skin colors a more exclusive right to be perceived. At the same time, the accompanying texts convey the social worlds in which the people depicted move in order to enable the viewer to assess the extent to which privileged status or lack thereof might be determined by the person’s appearance.