Prompt-Buch
p24227
photographic
|SUBJECT
|the side view portrait of a woman with dark hair in her ponytail
|CONTEXT
|wearing a white blouse and black skirt, red nails, leaning against a grey wall
|STYLE
|hasselblad photography with a vintage color tone filter
|ADDITIONAL
|posing for a vogue photoshoot
|PARAMETERS
|–s 50 –style raw –seed 253019391
Prompt
the side view portrait of a woman with dark hair in her ponytail,
wearing a white blouse and black skirt, red nails, leaning against a grey wall,
hasselblad photography with a vintage color tone filter,
posing for a vogue photoshoot
–s 50 –style raw –seed 253019391