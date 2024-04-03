photographic

SUBJECT the side view portrait of a woman with dark hair in her ponytail CONTEXT wearing a white blouse and black skirt, red nails, leaning against a grey wall STYLE hasselblad photography with a vintage color tone filter ADDITIONAL posing for a vogue photoshoot PARAMETERS –s 50 –style raw –seed 253019391

Prompt

the side view portrait of a woman with dark hair in her ponytail,

wearing a white blouse and black skirt, red nails, leaning against a grey wall,

hasselblad photography with a vintage color tone filter,

posing for a vogue photoshoot

–s 50 –style raw –seed 253019391