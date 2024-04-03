Prompt-Buch

p24227

Christoph Künnevor 3 Tagen
Weniger als eine Minute

photographic

SUBJECT the side view portrait of a woman with dark hair in her ponytail
CONTEXT wearing a white blouse and black skirt, red nails, leaning against a grey wall
STYLE hasselblad photography with a vintage color tone filter
ADDITIONAL posing for a vogue photoshoot
PARAMETERS –s 50 –style raw –seed 253019391

Prompt

the side view portrait of a woman with dark hair in her ponytail,
wearing a white blouse and black skirt, red nails, leaning against a grey wall,
hasselblad photography with a vintage color tone filter,
posing for a vogue photoshoot
–s 50 –style raw –seed 253019391

Christoph Künnevor 3 Tagen
Weniger als eine Minute
Zeig mehr
Photo of Christoph Künne

Christoph Künne

Christoph Künne ist Mitbegründer, Chefredakteur und Verleger der DOCMA. Der studierte Kulturwissenschaftler fotografiert leidenschaftlich gerne Porträts und arbeitet seit 1991 mit Photoshop.

Ähnliche Artikel

Altglas-Info live

Altglas-Info live: Online-Kurs am 12.04.2024

vor 1 Tag

Promptologie, die zweite

vor 1 Tag

Apple-KI: Besseres Textverständnis, neue Möglichkeiten und Bildbearbeitung mit Textbefehlen

vor 2 Tagen

p24242

vor 3 Tagen

Schreiben Sie einen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um einen Kommentar zu schreiben.

Das könnte Dich interessieren
Close
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  DOCMA
Back to top button