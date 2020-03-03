Update: Capture One 20.0.3 unterstützt Fujifilm X-T4 sowie weitere neue Kameras und Objektive

Phase One hat für die Raw-Software Capture One ein Update veröffentlicht. Capture One 20.0.3 unterstützt Raw-Dateien der brandneuen Fujifilm X-T4 sowie weiterer neuer Kameras. Außerdem werden mit dem Update Korrekturprofile für sechs weitere Objektive hinzugefügt und Fehler in Capture One behoben. Dank der Zusammenarbeit zwischen Phase One und Fujifilm können die Filmsimulationsprofile von Fujifilm-Kameras bereits bei der Raw-Entwicklung berücksichtigt werden.

Neu unterstützte Kameras

Fujifilm X-T4

Fujifilm X100V

Nikon D780

Nikon D3500

Canon EOS M100

Canon EOS M200

Olympus TG-6

Neue Objektivprofile

Sony FE 24mm F1.4 GM (SEL24F14GM)

Sony FE 600mm F4 GM OSS (SEL600F40GM) + 1.4X Teleconverter (SEL14TC)

Sony FE 600mm F4 GM OSS (SEL600F40GM) + 2X Teleconverter (SEL20TC)

Nikon AF NIKKOR 24mm f/2.8D

Nikon AF-S DX Micro-NIKKOR 40mm f/2.8G

Pentax D FA 150-450mm F4.5-5.6 ED DC AW

Pressemitteilung

Capture One update brings first Fujifilm X-T4 support

Fujifilm’s newest flagship APS-C camera is now officially supported by Capture One 20 in a release that also brings further fixes & hardware support

COPENHAGEN, March 3rd, 2020: Capture One, the leading name in photo editing software, celebrates the release of Capture One version 20.0.3 which sees the company offer the first official support to the Fujifilm X-T4 – plus support for additional new cameras and lenses from other brands. Since 2018, Capture One and Fujifilm have enjoyed a unique collaborative relationship; working together to further develop the software, and to enable Fujifilm users to get the most out of the X-Trans sensors. This service release also includes bug fixes for Capture One 20.

Capture One offers Fujifilm photographers a suite of tools unmatched by other photo editing software, including the ability to utilize Fujifilm’s critically acclaimed and globally beloved Film Simulations such as Acros, Provia, and Classic Chrome. With Capture One, these Film Simulations are not restricted to JPEGs, but can be used with RAW files, allowing for the most powerful and flexible image processing ability, and one that is distinctly Fujifilm.

The collaboration also allows Capture One and Fujifilm to support the photographic community by providing full tailored support to Fujifilm’s newest cameras upon launch. From the moment it is released, X-T4 owners can rely on Capture One 20’s industry-leading image quality, tethering, and precise lens correction.

Unlike other RAW processors, Capture One’s camera profiles are individually measured, a process that requires the use of the camera in and out of the controlled lab in Copenhagen, where a team of specialists engage the camera in numerous different scenarios. The team then evaluates performance parameters such as color, sharpness, and noise across hundreds of images and uses that data and experience to provide a truly tailored profile, ultimately providing the best post-processing experience possible, and one that is distinctly Fujifilm.

For a complete list supported cameras, please go to: www.captureone.com/features/supported-cameras

Pricing and Availability

Capture One 20.0.3 for Mac and Windows is now available in several versions and free to current Capture One Pro 20 customers.

For new customers Capture One is committed to providing customers a choice when it comes to how they acquire their software, so Capture One Pro 20 is available for purchase, or via subscription. The perpetual license for Capture One Pro 20 is available for $299, with upgrade pricing from previous versions starting at [add correct price]. Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm are available for $129.

For those who prefer subscription models, Capture One Pro 20 is available for plans as low as $20.99 per month, and Capture One Pro (for Sony) and Capture One Pro Fujifilm subscription plans start at $9.99 a month.

For a complete list of all products and licensing options, please visit: www.captureone.com/store to learn more.

A 30-day fully featured free trial of Capture One 20 is available. Download the trial here: www.captureone.com/download

Über Capture One

Capture One entwickelt preisgekrönte Bildbearbeitungssoftware für Fotografen aller Genres.

Mit einer intuitiven Benutzeroberfläche und leistungsstarken Tools für die Bearbeitung und Organisation bietet die Capture One Software eine nahtlose Bildbearbeitungserfahrung, superschnelle Workflows und die vollständige kreative Kontrolle. Und dank der beispiellosen Farbbearbeitung für alle wesentlichen Kameramarken sowie einer branchenführenden kabelgebundenen Unterstützung ist Capture One die Software der Wahl für professionelle Fotografen und Studios in aller Welt. Capture One lebt von der Innovation – und Benutzer können sicher sein, mit Capture One Funktionen auf dem neuesten Stand der Technik zur Hand zu haben, um in Sachen Fotografie immer einen Schritt voraus zu sein.

Mit Sitz in Kopenhagen (Dänemark) und einem Team von Partnern weltweit bietet Capture One erhalten Bildschaffenden weltweit einen erstklassigen Wissensschatz, technisches Know-how und die ultimativen kreativen Tools.

