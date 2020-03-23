Das Softwareunternehmen Serif hat den Nutzungszeitraum der kostenlosen Testversionen Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher auf 90 Tage verlängert. Normalerweise sind diese nur 30 Tage lang nutzbar. Wer die Programme kaufen möchte, erhält derzeit 50% Rabatt. Beide Aktionen laufen bis zum 20. April 2020. Bis dahin muss man also seine Testversion herunterladen oder eine Lizenz kaufen, um von den Konditionen zu profitieren. Laut einer Pressemitteilung will Serif Kreative dabei unterstützen, ihre Arbeit trotz der COVID-19-Pandemie fortzuführen und Geld zu verdienen.

Affinity 3 Monate lang kostenlos nutzen oder zum halben Preis kaufen: Die Affinity-Programme können Sie direkt auf den Internetseiten von Serif als Testversion herunterladen oder mit 50% Rabatt kaufen.

Serif takes action to support creatives during COVID-19 pandemic

Serif, developer of Affinity Photo, Designer and Publisher, has today announced three measures aimed at helping students, photographers, designers, artists and other creatives affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

They are:

Use Affinity apps on Mac or Windows completely free for three months, with a new 90-day downloadable trial and no obligation to buy

A 50% discount for users who would rather buy and keep the apps, including iPad versions

A pledge to engage more than 100 freelance creatives for work, spending the equivalent of Serif’s annual commissioning budget in the next three months. More details of this will be announced soon.

Serif Managing Director Ashley Hewson says: “Unfortunately we are hearing many stories from the creative community about how they are being severely impacted by the effects of the pandemic.

“We know we can’t solve many of these problems, but hopefully these things will make life a little easier for people who rely on creative software to make a living but may be stuck at home without access to their usual tools, or for students who might suddenly be without access to their Affinity apps on their personal devices.

“By increasing our spend on commissioning work from creative freelancers we can also put some extra money into a part of the industry which will be particularly affected.”

The free trial will be available to download until 20 April. The 50% discount will end on the same date and applies to the full suite of Affinity apps.

For more details and to download the free trial, go to https://affinity.serif.com