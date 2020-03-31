Mehr Fernsteuermöglichkeiten für die Fujifilm X-T30

Mit einem Firmware-Update auf Version 1.20 hat Fujifilm die Fernsteuermöglichkeiten der X-T30 per USB deutlich erweitert. Diese können insbesondere beim Einsatz eines Gimbals genutzt werden, ermöglichen aber auch die Verwendung der X-T30 als Drohnenkamera. So lassen sich per Fernsteuerung Videoaufnahmen starten und anhalten und diverse Entwicklungseinstellungen für Videoaufnahmen festlegen, zudem lässt sich der Fokus bei Videoaufnahmen nachjustieren.

Das Firmware-Update verbessert außerdem den Autofokus der Kamera. Der Nachverfolgung-Augenautofokus soll treffsicherer arbeiten und die Gesichtserkennung soll zuverlässiger funktionieren, wenn Gesichter unterschiedlicher Größe vom Autofokusrahmen erfasst werden. Außerdem soll der Autofokus sicherer auf ein Vordergrundobjekt scharfstellen, wenn sich im Autofokusrahmen gleichzeitig ein unruhiger Hintergrund befindet.

Während bisher maximal 999 Bilder in einem Ordner auf der SD-Karte gespeichert werden konnten, sind es nach dem Firmware-Update 9999. Darüber hinaus dient das Update der Behebung nicht näher bezeichneter Fehler.

Weitere Informationen zu diesem Firmware-Update sowie die Download-Links finden Sie auf den Supportseiten von Fujifilm.

Detail of the firmware update

Ver.1.20

The firmware update Ver.1.20 from Ver.1.10 incorporates the following issues:

Regarding the details of No.1, download the “X-T30 New Features Guide” from our website.

New Features Guide: English, Français, Deutch, Español, Italiano, Nederland, Polski, Svenska, Norsk, Dansk, Pусский, Suomi, 中文简, 中文繁體, 한국어, ภาษาไทย, Arabic

Gimbal / Drone support (*)

This firmware adds the following function to complement the current support for still image shooting via USB communications:

・Starting and ending video recording

・Adjusting exposure settings (exposure mode, shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, exposure compensation) for video recording

・Making manual focus adjustments for video recording

*This is the function via USB communication. About supported gimbals and drones, refer to support information not only on our website but also manufacturers’ websites.

Enhanced autofocus.

*Improving the tracking performance of the eye AF frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus on the eyes.

*Improving face-detection performance when there are faces of different sizes within the same frame, making it easier to attain accurate autofocus.

*Improving autofocus capability on a foreground subject even when there is a mixture of foreground and background subjects within a AF frame, causing the foreground subject to go out of focus, e.g. when shooting flowers against a busy background.

Capability to save up to 9,999 pictures in each folder.

Until now, the number of pictures that can be saved in a folder on an SD card was limited to 999. This update will raise the limit by ten times to 9,999 pictures.

Fix of minor bugs.