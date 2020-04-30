EOS Webcam Utility macht Canon-Kameras zu hochwertigen Webcams

Angesichts der aktuell zunehmenden Bedeutung von Videokonferenzen hat Canon eine neue Software entwickelt, mit der sich viele EOS- und einige Powershot-Kameras, die kein Clean HDMI unterstützen, zur hochwertigen Webcam machen lassen, indem sie per USB an einen Windows-Computer angeschlossen werden. Zusätzlich wird natürlich eine Videokonferenzanwendung benötigt. Derzeit ist die Software EOS Webcam Utility als Betaversion einsatzbereit. Für Clean-HDMI-fähige Kameras wird die software nicht benötigt.

Bild: Canon

Folgende Kameras werden aktuell unterstützt:

EOS-1D X Mark III

EOS-1D X Mark II

EOS 5DS R

EOS 5DS

EOS 5D Mark IV

EOS R

EOS 6D Mark II

EOS RP

EOS 7D Mark II

EOS 90D

EOS 80D

EOS 77D

EOS Rebel T7i

EOS Rebel T6i

EOS Rebel T7

EOS Rebel T6

EOS Rebel SL3

EOS Rebel SL2

EOS Rebel T100

EOS M6 Mark II

EOS M50

EOS M200

PowerShot G5X Mark II

PowerShot G7X Mark III

PowerShot SX70 HS

MELVILLE, NY, April 28, 2020 – As virtual meetings and gatherings become the new norm, you don’t want to be caught in the dark with a low-quality webcam. Fortunately, a new solution – EOS Webcam Utility Beta software** — was unveiled today by Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, for select EOS Interchangeable Lens Cameras (ILC) and PowerShot cameras. To help bring you into the light, this beta version solution converts your compatible EOS ILC and PowerShot camera through a simple USB connection into a webcam. Built by Canon software developers, this beta version software helps consumers to improve their video appearance while using popular video conferencing applications in the market, delivering clarity and high-image quality.

The EOS Webcam Utility Beta software solution requires one single USB plug (which may need to be purchased separately) to connect the camera to a Windows* operating systems computer. Once the software is downloaded and the camera is configured within a video conferencing application, the user will be ready to go.

“In unprecedented times, it’s imperative for Canon to provide our customers with useful, simple and accessible solutions to assist them in whatever imaging needs they have,” said Tatsuro “Tony” Kano, executive vice president of the Canon U.S.A., Inc. Imaging Technologies & Communications Group. “Our goal is that the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software can help reduce some of the remote workday stress for employees who are tasked with video conferencing and virtual meetings.”

To learn more, including whether your Canon EOS ILC or PowerShot camera is compatible, and to download the EOS Webcam Utility Beta software, visit canon.us/livestream .