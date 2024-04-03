Prompt-Buch

Christoph Künnevor 3 Tagen
photographic

SUBJECT an attractive young nurse wearing her uniform
CONTEXT red lipstick and hair in an updo style with a white apron, blue eyes
STYLE photography studio portrait, colored with protein glaze paints
LIGHT soft lighting
PARAMETERS –s 50 –style raw –seed 3043721087

Christoph Künnevor 3 Tagen
Christoph Künne

Christoph Künne ist Mitbegründer, Chefredakteur und Verleger der DOCMA. Der studierte Kulturwissenschaftler fotografiert leidenschaftlich gerne Porträts und arbeitet seit 1991 mit Photoshop.

