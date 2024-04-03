Prompt-Buch
photographic
|SUBJECT
|an attractive young nurse wearing her uniform
|CONTEXT
|red lipstick and hair in an updo style with a white apron, blue eyes
|STYLE
|photography studio portrait, colored with protein glaze paints
|LIGHT
|soft lighting
|PARAMETERS
|–s 50 –style raw –seed 3043721087
Prompt
an attractive young nurse wearing her uniform,
red lipstick and hair in an updo style with a white apron, blue eyes,
photography studio portrait, colored with protein glaze paints,
soft lighting
–s 50 –style raw –seed 3043721087