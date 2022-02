Roberto, 49, argentine tango philosopher

Real tango, he says, covers the whole range of life, but in Europe usually only a suitable part is singled out. Roberto opens these worlds of interplay between tradition and modernity in his trainings, dance projects and as a lecturer at a university.

Facts

Shot: Okt 16 2021 / 20:04:54

More information: Proyectango

Minted on Opensea

Background-Check

Roberto dancing

Gallery